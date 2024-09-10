Previous
Car Rainbow by sewfree
Car Rainbow

Now that I am back from my ocean trip, my car needs some TLC service.

Wandering around the car lot I noticed the multiple colors of new cars.
The slight arc shape of the car shadows remind me of an abstract rainbow.

Filters were applied to make the odd highlights.
