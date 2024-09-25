Happy National Comic Book Day

This day honors the art, artists, and stories of comic books. Despite their name, comic books are not all humorous in tone and feature stories in all genres.



My creation started with WWYD Kathy reply@myhrhelper beautiful photo base of driftwood and my September 17th ocean mash-up photo to Dall-E AI generator. I kept entering prompts to create this comic image. This AI generator interpretation focused on the dog, horse, whale, birds and humans from my original photos. Possibly, AI is trying to make a comic progression with the 4 pictures. Next, Microsoft Designer was used to smooth and highlight. Wondering where the original WWYD driftwood layer went in the AI interpretation??