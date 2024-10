Cables on John T. Young’s Redondo Arch

A beautiful day to visit Redondo Beach in Washington. This unique arch is positioned in the plaza of the two-acre park. Made of granite boulders tensioned together with steel cables. "Gateway Between Land and Sea"



The Mundane Challenge is to make Cables the star of your photo. The Cables are interesting so not sure it meets the requirement but I really enjoyed taking this photo with my cell phone.