A Face in the Crowd by sewfree
89 / 365

A Face in the Crowd

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_umeMtV4QU

Tom Petty song.

Giving the Song Title a try.

The steady beat and the sound of the guitars creates a haunting feeling for a song about falling in love with someone who used to be just “a face in the crowd.” The song could have several meanings.

The second verse, tells how a person magically emerges “out of a dream, out of the sky.” This could be an expression of transformation.

This photo was taken Oct 27 while playing around with my cell phone. I wanted to try the effects to create more than just a plain face. This is the Pop application to the photo that I took.

Tom Petty was an interesting artist. I enjoy his songs that feature themes of everyday life and struggles. Songs that make you think.

29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Marj

@sewfree
24% complete

Photo Details

