Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
89 / 365
A Face in the Crowd
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_umeMtV4QU
Tom Petty song.
Giving the Song Title a try.
The steady beat and the sound of the guitars creates a haunting feeling for a song about falling in love with someone who used to be just “a face in the crowd.” The song could have several meanings.
The second verse, tells how a person magically emerges “out of a dream, out of the sky.” This could be an expression of transformation.
This photo was taken Oct 27 while playing around with my cell phone. I wanted to try the effects to create more than just a plain face. This is the Pop application to the photo that I took.
Tom Petty was an interesting artist. I enjoy his songs that feature themes of everyday life and struggles. Songs that make you think.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
@sewfree
89
photos
13
followers
21
following
24% complete
View this month »
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
songtitle-110
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close