Happy National Deviled Egg Day by sewfree
93 / 365

Happy National Deviled Egg Day

An egg-citing day for Eggs. My Deviled Eggs are now a egg sandwich for lunch.

“Deviled,” a term first used to describe spicy foods in late 18th century Britain. The heat of the seasoned egg was associated with the fires of hell.
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Marj

@sewfree
