Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
95 / 365
Happy National Candy Day 2024
Left over Halloween candy with my desk mascot when I was working. This stuffed animal was given to me as a reward for something ??? and is a lovely memory of my work.
We celebrate this sweet holiday with fun and tasty treats. As the world turns with problems and troubles, this is a reminder of something sweet.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
@sewfree
95
photos
13
followers
21
following
26% complete
View this month »
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candy
,
edah24-11
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Cute and delicious!!
November 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close