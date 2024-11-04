Previous
Happy National Candy Day 2024 by sewfree
Happy National Candy Day 2024

Left over Halloween candy with my desk mascot when I was working. This stuffed animal was given to me as a reward for something ??? and is a lovely memory of my work.

We celebrate this sweet holiday with fun and tasty treats. As the world turns with problems and troubles, this is a reminder of something sweet.
Marj

@sewfree
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Cute and delicious!!
November 5th, 2024  
