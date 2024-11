52 Week Challenge "Books"

Trying this week's 52 Week Challenge "Books".



I have many stacks of books. This group is an interesting mix of themes. From the inspiring journey in "Walking up a Rainbow" to the

light-hearted laughs in "Greatest Joke Book"

An eclectic collection.



First, I created a text to image book shelf with a cat and then I took my book photo of the book stack and pasted on the shelf. Next, I re-sized the books for the lower shelves and lined them up in a repeat fashion.