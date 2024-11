Comunity Van travel

One week only: Pulled this out of my photo archives from a trip on a community van to Sunrise Point Lookout in Mt Rainier, National Park.



scenesoftheroad-72: This road is beautiful so letting the van driver navigate the winding roads was fantastic. Photo taken in July. This road is open during summer and closed once the snow begins. This van stop gave the the opportunity for photos and take in this spectacular view.



Photo taken on my Samsung cell phone.