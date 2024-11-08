Previous
Craft photo re-visited by sewfree
Craft photo re-visited

After reviewing my flashback photo, I decided to try to make this picture grainy and textured. Still working on these projects so I enjoyed reviewing this picture from August.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

