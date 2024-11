Happy Vanilla Cupcake Day ICM

Not yet a Vanilla cupcake but soon to be created.



1796 Amelia Simmons wrote American Cookery. Her recipe was for a "light cake to bake in small cups." This was one of the earliest recipes for a cupcake in early America.



One Week Only: ICM - changed my phone camera to Pro and tried some techniques from the internet. ICM transforms my box of cake mix into abstract. ICM seems very unpredictable but creates something dreamy out of my photo.