Never forget the Service of our Veterans by sewfree
102 / 365

Never forget the Service of our Veterans

A photo of my scarf adorned with poppy images.

A tribute for Veterans Day.

The poppy symbolizes the gratitude and respect we hold for those
who served in the military.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Marj

@sewfree
