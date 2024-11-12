Restoration of antique picture

Found this photo of my grandfather and his friend taken about 1905.



This picture was so faded, I could barely make out the images. The process started with a basic Scan Doctor program that came with my flat bed scanner. Next, basic windows editor was used to find the details of the picture. I attempted to colorize the photo but it was not a natural coloration. Staying with the vintage look. I had to erase with brushing out the brown spots all over. I believe this is caused by residual mildew and deterioration of the photo surface.



Not sure which boy is my grandfather. Once I could see the horse, I noted the ears are pointed back. This might mean territorial protection. The horse might be angry or irritated. Maybe the photographer frightened the horse. Since the photo was damaged, I have no clue of what process was used by the original photographer.

