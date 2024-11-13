Previous
Happy World Kindness Day

Today, I am completing this crochet baby blanket for a donation to a charitable organization that hands out baby items for families in need.

The internet shows that World Kindness Day started in 1998. The object was to encourage individuals and groups to prioritize kindness and goodwill.

