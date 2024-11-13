Sign up
Previous
104 / 365
Happy World Kindness Day
Today, I am completing this crochet baby blanket for a donation to a charitable organization that hands out baby items for families in need.
The internet shows that World Kindness Day started in 1998. The object was to encourage individuals and groups to prioritize kindness and goodwill.
Spread Positivity
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
Marj
@sewfree
Tags
craft
,
crochet
,
edah24-11
