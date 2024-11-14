Previous
A Fabric Feast by sewfree
105 / 365

A Fabric Feast

Woven fabrics spread out on the table.

Selecting the right fabric for your project is an essential step in the creative process.

Gathering,
sorting by size,
grouping by color,
check the weight and feel of the fabric,
consider the usage of the fabric

By methodically sorting fabrics, you can ensure the success of your end project.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Marj

@sewfree
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise