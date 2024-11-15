National Clean Out Your Fridge Day

My photo was taken by putting my cell phone camera under the glass refrigerator shelf. The shot is capturing the bottom of a fruit salad in a glass bowl through the frosted glass shelf. The colors of the salad have been muted. From this perspective, the salad does not look very appealing. My fridge photo has turned into an abstract.



This day was created in 1999 by Whirlpool Home Appliances to encourage people to clean their refrigerators before the holidays.

Getting ready for Thanksgiving means shopping and making space in your fridge.



The refrigerator may be one of the most neglected appliances in the home. Food items just seem to find their way to its inner recesses never to see the light of day.



Celebrate the day!