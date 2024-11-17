Previous
Veggie Fresh Delight by sewfree
108 / 365

Veggie Fresh Delight

bld-34 This is my lunch

Red Bell Peppers
Cherry Tomatoes
Sweet Potato
Kale
Mixed Greens
Onions

https://youtu.be/kX5xIp7erJ0

Beach Boys "Vegetables" was composed by Brian Wilson in 1966.The song was based on Wilson's health concerns. The internet reports, Paul McCartney is making background sounds on the recording.

Other artists have used this song.
Jan and Dean had a version on the Laughing Gravy record.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrCbt4uIF2Q





Dorothy ace
Looks delicious!
November 18th, 2024  
