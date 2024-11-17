Sign up
108 / 365
Veggie Fresh Delight
bld-34 This is my lunch
Red Bell Peppers
Cherry Tomatoes
Sweet Potato
Kale
Mixed Greens
Onions
Song Title photo
https://youtu.be/kX5xIp7erJ0
Beach Boys "Vegetables" was composed by Brian Wilson in 1966.The song was based on Wilson's health concerns. The internet reports, Paul McCartney is making background sounds on the recording.
Other artists have used this song.
Jan and Dean had a version on the Laughing Gravy record.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrCbt4uIF2Q
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
Dorothy
ace
Looks delicious!
November 18th, 2024
