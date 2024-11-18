Sign up
Previous
109 / 365
Backward Glance of Western Style
I had my back to a hinged mirror and pointed the cell phone camera behind me over the shoulder to capture a double selfie image in the mirror.
Hats are iconic in westerns. Not exactly a cowboy hat but it will do.
I am wearing an embellished cowboy style shirt to incorporate a touch of Western flair. Embroidery, sequins and other embellishment make a statement.
Black and White was applied in post processing.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
Wendy
ace
Whatcu hidin' dar partner? Anti-fogmatic? ( sorry, talking cowboy ) Nice embroidery. You might wanna hide it from the others :-)
November 19th, 2024
