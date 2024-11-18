Previous
Backward Glance of Western Style by sewfree
109 / 365

Backward Glance of Western Style

I had my back to a hinged mirror and pointed the cell phone camera behind me over the shoulder to capture a double selfie image in the mirror.

Hats are iconic in westerns. Not exactly a cowboy hat but it will do.

I am wearing an embellished cowboy style shirt to incorporate a touch of Western flair. Embroidery, sequins and other embellishment make a statement.

Black and White was applied in post processing.

18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Marj

@sewfree
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Whatcu hidin' dar partner? Anti-fogmatic? ( sorry, talking cowboy ) Nice embroidery. You might wanna hide it from the others :-)
November 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact