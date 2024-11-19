Previous
Lake of Whimsy by sewfree
110 / 365

Lake of Whimsy

Working on this re-creation using my own photos to overlay on the lake. Snapseed and Digital Photo Pro was used for edits. Tried to smooth out some of the edges today.

The two walkers and dog are headed to the whimsical lake to view the whale. They are enjoying the mountain in the background.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Marj

@sewfree
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Awesome. Love the mountains and people walking their pet
November 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact