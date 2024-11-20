Fork Trio under Lace

Make a filter DIY project:

I used a piece of lace to cover the camera lens. I let the lace fall loose. White lace did not make a pattern so I laid the forks on the white lace. Dark lace place over the lens made this pattern. I moved the lace around and attempted different overlay on the lens. This is my favorite lace placement.



Subject Forks: Found these 3 carving forks in my drawer. These large utensils are ideal for spearing and moving around foods that are bulky. They can easily reach into ovens or pots and quickly move or turn roasts, meat loaves,



For this project, I used my Cannon Rebel T100