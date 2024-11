Fluffy Stuffing Found BEHIND the Door

Happy National Stuffing Day.



The stuffing I found behind the door is a different type of stuffing. A synthetic fiber material is commonly used for stuffing soft objects such as pillows and crafted toys. The trademark name for this fluff in Poly-fil.



BEHIND is the word of the day. This whimsical photo shows my bag of stuffing hanging from the behind the door. My filling is easy to pull out of the bottom of the bag to work on my craft project. Leaving this behind the door helps hide the mess.