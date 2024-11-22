Previous
Hobby Beading Bliss
Hobby Beading Bliss

November Words: Hobby

Jewelry making is a timeless tradition, I enjoy the basics of Jewelry Beading. This consists of lining up beads to string and attach them to a clasp or just knot if using elastic thread. Jewelry crafting continues to be my fun and immersive hobby.
Marj

@sewfree
