Previous
115 / 365
Birthday Pie
Adding a photo for this round of the Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Food Photography Challenge.
I enjoy a pie for my Birthday. Cake tends to steal the spotlight for birthdays, but why settle for the same old thing when you can shake things up with a delicious pie.
Pie can be incorporated in the meal or served as a dessert after a meal.
To another year of love, laughter, and plenty of pie!
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
Marj
@sewfree
Tags
food
,
pie
,
dessert
,
bld-34
Jessica Eby
ace
Very nice. Happy birthday and best wishes for this new year of your life!
November 25th, 2024
