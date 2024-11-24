Previous
Birthday Pie by sewfree
115 / 365

Birthday Pie

Adding a photo for this round of the Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Food Photography Challenge.

I enjoy a pie for my Birthday. Cake tends to steal the spotlight for birthdays, but why settle for the same old thing when you can shake things up with a delicious pie.

Pie can be incorporated in the meal or served as a dessert after a meal.

To another year of love, laughter, and plenty of pie!
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Marj

@sewfree
31% complete

Jessica Eby ace
Very nice. Happy birthday and best wishes for this new year of your life!
November 25th, 2024  
