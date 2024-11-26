Thankful -- Nov Words

I took this photo of a picture that hangs in my kitchen. It has a place in my home as a reminder to be thankful. Next, I placed my photo onto an AI generated wall for a twist and to create a point of interest.



This picture was originally a photo taken in 1918 by Eric Enstrom, a Swedish American. It was entitled "Grace" and shows the devout man praying over a bowl of gruel and a loaf of bread in front of a Bible. It is one of the popular pieces of 20th century American art. The original photo was printed in B & W or sepia. Later, Enstrom's daughter began hand painting the photos to create printed art for the wall.



Gratitude helps up focus on the positive in our lives.

