I needed to read up on memento mori. Wikipedia gives a great historyof the concept.The decaying flowers represent the beauty that fades. The face behind the flowers reminds us of life transitions and adds the human element.The article points out memento mori. in many places, time periods, art etc. This passage in the Bible is referenced in the article and has some reference to fading flowers. In Isaiah 40:7 The grass withers, the flower fades, / Because the breath of Jehovah blows upon it. Surely the people are grass.Isaiah 40:8 The grass withers and the flower fades, / But the word of our God will stand forever.