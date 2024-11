The Mystique of the Lake

Trying WWYD again. This time I have added a photo of the lighthouse taken last summer. The other added elements are generated from AI. Having trouble with the sizing of the elements but this unfolds into a sense of mystique.



The Lighthouse stands tall over the lake. The three observers on the rock are in awe of the legendary Loch Ness Monster stirring up the calm lake. Above, a flock of birds swarm adding to the mystical scene.