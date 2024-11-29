Previous
Happy Electronic Greetings Day by sewfree
120 / 365

Happy Electronic Greetings Day

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, e-cards became a popular way to send quick, personalized messages. Amazing how greetings have changed. I still enjoy the old fashioned cards via postal service.

We now have many avenues to send these greetings, cell phones, tablets, computers etc.

Today is a great day to express a sentiment to share via electronic mode.
