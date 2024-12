Past and Future

What's Next? November words



Reflecting on the past to determine the future



My Grandmother was born in 1900. Her mother and father gave her this wonderful glazed porcelain doll. The body was made of cloth and leather. When I was a child, she gifted this doll to me. This is a cherished item. Now I need to pass this along to another generation.



I took the photo of the doll and placed this in a collage. Old photos of my grandmother are included and an old picture of harvest time on the farm.