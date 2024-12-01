Previous
Cozy Cushion with an Apple by sewfree
Cozy Cushion with an Apple

Happy eat a red apple day ! An apple is delicious and nutritious. This one is a Cosmic Crisp. Enjoy an apple today

Mundane challenge, Theme: CUSHIONS.
A Burst of Comfort: The Vibrant IKEA Cushion with my bright red apple. My cute teddy bear looks on this scene
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Marj

@sewfree
