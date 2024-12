Reflected Vision

Giving this double vision challenge a try. I had an x-Ray at a medical center this past week. What a surprise when I saw this wall of artistic abstract tiles on a black wall. I failed to note the artist but snapped a photo on my cell phone.



To start my double vision photo, I took a selfie of my eye and composted the same photo over-laid slightly off center. I used the medical center photo as a background and then composted my double eye photo over the wall photo.