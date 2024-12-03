Happy Make a Gift Day

This day encourages people to lovingly hand craft gifts. It is a reminder that Christmas is very soon. Hand-made gifts are a way for people to show love



The practice of making gifts for others dates back to the earliest human civilizations, with evidence suggesting that prehistoric humans exchanged small trinkets like polished teeth, bones, or stones.



I hope to finish this keyhole scarf by Christmas. This scarf has a gap knitted in it so that one end can be pulled through the other without folding or wrapping the scarf around the neck. The design keeps the scarf in place. I have chosen a yarn that promises to bring comfort and joy. I have my wrapping paper ready.



