Previous
Happy Make a Gift Day by sewfree
124 / 365

Happy Make a Gift Day

This day encourages people to lovingly hand craft gifts. It is a reminder that Christmas is very soon. Hand-made gifts are a way for people to show love

The practice of making gifts for others dates back to the earliest human civilizations, with evidence suggesting that prehistoric humans exchanged small trinkets like polished teeth, bones, or stones.

I hope to finish this keyhole scarf by Christmas. This scarf has a gap knitted in it so that one end can be pulled through the other without folding or wrapping the scarf around the neck. The design keeps the scarf in place. I have chosen a yarn that promises to bring comfort and joy. I have my wrapping paper ready.

3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Marj

@sewfree
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact