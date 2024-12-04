Previous
Festive Red Floral Jacket by sewfree
125 / 365

Festive Red Floral Jacket

Word of the day, RED
Having a busy day and wearing this bright red floral printed jacket with green scarf. I received several comments about my holiday outfit. I casually placed my jacket and scarf on the couch and took a picture.

This is a perfect time to play with my Rebel T 100. After taking many pictures and deleting many photos, I ended up with this version.

The jacket fashion may have been started in the Middle Ages or Renaissance as a "jerkin" a fitted version of the older short tunic wore by working class. Through the years the jacket has developed with various styles and a wider meanings. I love jackets because they are perfect for layering and elevating the look of simple outfits such as jeans and T-Shirts
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Marj

@sewfree
Photo Details

