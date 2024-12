This Fluffy Pom Pom is Magical

Six word challenge: I am picking a pom pom to top a cheerful handmade knit hat. The pom pom in the front is my pick. This one has a life of its own, fibers waving in the breeze. The multiple colors are magical. The pink one in the background is not selected at this time. Playing with my Rebel T100 for this shot.



Adding photo to the abstract challenge because of the detached odd look.