Whirlwind Cooking

ICM Kitchen: Thanks for the informative Alan Brown link for ICM techniques link



Using my Rebel T100 camera today to take a photo of my kitchen's Ninja Flip Toaster/ air fry oven. It is plugged into the wall in the background. Behind the Toaster is tiled back-splash. Since everything was a "blah" gray look, I used post processing filter to amp up the coloration and definition.