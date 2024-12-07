Light after the Storm

December Word Snow/Sand

After a very busy day of being out and about, we decided to drive down to Redondo Beach in the Pacific Northwest. Today was rainy and dark. As we drove down the winding streets to the small beach and boardwalk, the sun appeared. A two lane street follows right beside a long boardwalk. This photo was shot with my cell phone through the window. I erased some of the drops of water on the car window showing up on this photo. This beach is a mix of sand and fine rock.



There is a snow covered mountain range in the very far right background.



A wonderful ending to the day.