Altered Christmas Plate with Ghostly Brownie

Happy Brownie Day 12/8/2024

The creation of brownies started at Palmer House Hotel in 1893. Bertha Palmer,

a prominent Chicago socialite whose husband owned the hotel, asked a pastry chef for a special dessert for women attending the Chicago World's Columbian Exposition. Specifically the treat would be easy to box and transport.



My photo started this morning with my Rebel T100. I captured this old tin Christmas plate. My original plan was to place the brownies on the tin plate. Somehow the camera was picking up an odd yellow possibly from a reflection. My next idea was to edit the photo. I just erased the entire outer plate edge. This got a little sloppy but I like the effect. Since I am enjoying the editing processing, I composted a small section of another photo of a brownie on a plate over the photo. Time to stop processing and share.