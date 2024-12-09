From Christmas Cards to Gift tags

Today, I spread out some old cards to recycle into gift tags using my scrapbooking large paper punch.



There are endless options to create a holiday greeting. An article about cards indicates there is a rise of interactive cards and digital cards. Pop up cards are in high demand and goes beyond traditional flat version. Photo holiday post cards remain a popular option allowing people to showcase family photos. Minimalist designs are also in vogue. Sleek borders subtle use of color are understated yet stylish. DIY cards remain a major trend offering a creative approach.



No matter what your holiday greeting will be this year, what matters most is connecting with loved ones.