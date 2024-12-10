Previous
Wrapped Gifts by the Fireside by sewfree
Wrapped Gifts by the Fireside

December Words: Gift Wrap

Today I am using my recycled card gift tags on my wrapped gifts. Each wrapped present is a token of appreciation, a way to show that a person is valued, loved and remembered.
Marj

@sewfree
