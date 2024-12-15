Sign up
Tiny Holiday Mischief
Happy National Cat Herders Day
Cat herding is an "idiom denoting a futile attempt to control or organize a class of entities which are inherently uncontrollable"
A fun Youtube: (Super Bowl ad) "Cat Herders" commercial aired during Super Bowl XXXIV on January 30, 2000.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8SdsQjdHnM
This black toy cat is up to holiday mischief by running away from Christmas.
Time to call a cat herder.
Dorothy
ace
Just so he doesn’t scratch you!
December 16th, 2024
