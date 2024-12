Is it Ready yet!

Looking down the tubular knit fabric to see if it is long enough.



This Round loom is a knitting tool used to create tubular knit fabric in a circular manner or it can be used for flat panels. It consists of evenly spaced pegs instead of traditional knitting needles. Yarn is wrapped around the pegs and then pulled over with a hook. Many projects can be made on a loom. Fast and easy to make knit items.