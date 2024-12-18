Previous
World Book Christmas Traditions in Latin America

Book is the word / I have a subscription for Christmas Around the World book series. This book includes full narratives explaining the customs of the region covered, photography and illustrations, special sections of native songs, recipes, and fun-to-do crafts. The books are produced by the editors of World Book Encyclopedia.

The photo on the book is the Basilica and Convent of San Francisco. This Catholic basilica stands in the middle of the historic center of Quito. It is the oldest and most significant religious site in Ecuador.
