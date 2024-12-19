M & M Cookie Bliss

M&M cookies are a popular choice for holidays and celebrations because of their burst of color. This candy was originally sold exclusively to the US military during World War II because they were easy to transport and heat-resistant. M&M's were eventually incorporated into cookie recipes,



According to www.mentalfloss.com, M & M cookies rank as most popular Christmas cookie in a number of states. Researchers have used Google Trends to make their list.



Taking these treats to a family party this Saturday.



Microsoft Designer was used for special effects. Looks like the box is levitating. Merry Christmas