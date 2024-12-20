Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
141 / 365
My Furry Visitor
Thank you for the collage programs. There were very helpful. I used the trial version of turbocollage.com.
This is Baxter my daughter's dog. He is a frequent visitor at my home.
I made the little leopard print coat to keep him warm.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
@sewfree
141
photos
18
followers
29
following
38% complete
View this month »
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
mfpiac-136
Jessica Eby
ace
Baxter is so cute! I love his little eyebrows! What kind of dog is he?
December 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close