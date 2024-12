Variation on Peace

Peace of mind is a state of mental calmness, where worries, stress, are minimal or absent. Racing to finish these little knitted scrubbies. They will be added to cotton knit washcloths for small practical gifts. I will have peace of mind when this is finished. This Scrubby Yarn has a unique texture with a bit of sparkle. This textured yarn is great for knit or crochet dishcloths! Scrubby cloths clean dirty pots easier than cotton yarn dishcloths.