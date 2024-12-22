Previous
Nativity by sewfree
Nativity

Nativity is often a centerpiece in homes during the holiday season, creating a sense of reverence and celebration. The Nativity scene is a cherished and festive event that brings to life the story of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Using my Rebel T1000
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Marj

@sewfree
