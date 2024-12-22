Sign up
Previous
143 / 365
Nativity
Nativity is often a centerpiece in homes during the holiday season, creating a sense of reverence and celebration. The Nativity scene is a cherished and festive event that brings to life the story of the birth of Jesus Christ.
Using my Rebel T1000
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
Marj
@sewfree
Tags
christmas
,
nativity
,
still-life
,
theme-december2024
,
holiday2024
,
december2024
,
bw-94
,
52wc-2024-w51
