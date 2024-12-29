Sign up
Previous
150 / 365
Twisted Mystical Encounter
WWYD Changed this multiple times over several days so time to post before I lose the essence of this unexpected meeting of creatures.
I do love Nessie in the water. AI generated images were added to the photo and then twisted and twisted for a whimsical effect
Multiple programs were used to modify this scene.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
0
0
Tags
goat
,
loch
,
nessie
,
ness
,
wwyd-235
