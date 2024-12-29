Previous
Twisted Mystical Encounter by sewfree
Twisted Mystical Encounter

WWYD Changed this multiple times over several days so time to post before I lose the essence of this unexpected meeting of creatures.

I do love Nessie in the water. AI generated images were added to the photo and then twisted and twisted for a whimsical effect
Multiple programs were used to modify this scene.
Marj

@sewfree
