"Arrival"— by Stanley Wanlass

Meriwether Lewis, William Clark & Clatsop Indian sculpture



This sculpture depicts the arrival of Lewis and Clark at the Pacific Ocean. It is located at Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, Ilwaco, Washington.

Lewis and Clark arrived at Cape Disappointment on November 18, 1805.



The interpretive center is part of the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park consists of multiple sites within the states of Washington and Oregon. This center is part of the Cape Disappointment State Park.



