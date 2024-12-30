Previous
"Arrival"— by Stanley Wanlass by sewfree
"Arrival"— by Stanley Wanlass

Meriwether Lewis, William Clark & Clatsop Indian sculpture

This sculpture depicts the arrival of Lewis and Clark at the Pacific Ocean. It is located at Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, Ilwaco, Washington.
Lewis and Clark arrived at Cape Disappointment on November 18, 1805.

The interpretive center is part of the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park consists of multiple sites within the states of Washington and Oregon. This center is part of the Cape Disappointment State Park.

Using Black and White Warm edit option to bring out the details of the scupture

