Lost in a Sea of Clutter

fiveplustwo-resolutions

Happy Make Up Your Mind Day



The new year brings excitement, anticipation and opportunity.

Buried under a mound of clutter. This holiday, "make up your mind,"

encourages me to follow through with a decision and stick to it.

My hope is that my resolution to declutter will not fade away.



Just got a new Galaxy A35 cell phone and learning to operate the camera for this selfie



Happy New Year's Eve!