Happy Polar Bear Plunge Day by sewfree
153 / 365

Happy Polar Bear Plunge Day

Participants gather at a designated time on the edge of a local body of water. All plunge into the water. Mental and physical benefits are said to be derived from cold-water swimming.

A good way to celebrate the day is bundle up and head to your local zoo.
Be entertained by the real polar bears.

My photo today is a collage of a photo taken in September through the viewing window at the local zoo. Looks like this bear is ready for a dive. I received a souvenir bracelet from this zoo visit and took a close up photo today of the polar bear bead.

Today using my Canon Rebel T100 for the bead photo. Used the trial version of Turbo Collage.com
