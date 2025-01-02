Cucoloris Samples- Try something new

After watching the Youtube, I wanted to try. Can't decide which one is best. Black and White is in the center. The lower brown image was taken at an angle. The base images were a brown color. I put more brown tint in this one. The others have been colored with edits. The top right has the water color treatment.



Simple cucoloris



1. Light tool Design: I used cutout stencil from a plastic sheet used for fabric painting.

After several stencil trials, I selected one with a variety of shapes.



2. Light source -Light stick using a basic beam Moving the stencil into the light created soft and blurred images.



3. Illusion - Set up the stencil using a clamp on plastic stand elevation



4. Background - Just trying a blank wall for this simple trial which created a nice texture.



In the future, I would create a larger stencil or large design with foamboard