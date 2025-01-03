Previous
Day 3 - Memory poem. Think of a place you love by sewfree
155 / 365

Day 3 - Memory poem. Think of a place you love

64 Million Artists January Challenge

Ocean photo taken in Sept

In the Pacific Northwest, the ocean can be windy and cold. Stats show around 192 days of rain per year in this area. Ocean is a favorite place to get away.

This photo was the base photo for WWYD challenge
https://365project.org/sewfree/365/2024-09-14

Also added the 2024 Mash up WWYD photo to 52wc-2024-w37 for "Unusual"

I added a few AI generated birds overhead to this photo for the poem. I was lucky to capture the horse in the background which was part of a beach horse riders group.
